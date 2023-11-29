News
Precure Franchise Announces Wonderful Precure! Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
New anime marks 21st entry in franchise
The Precure franchise revealed the Wonderful Precure! anime on Thursday and launched the official website for the 21st entry in franchise. The catchphrase for the Wonderful Precure! anime will be: "Let's be good friends, everyone! Wonderful…!"
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom premiered on NHK Educational on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and it airs on Saturdays. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as ir airs.
Source: Animate Times