News
Precure Franchise Announces Wonderful Precure! Anime

posted on by Anita Tai
New anime marks 21st entry in franchise

The Precure franchise revealed the Wonderful Precure! anime on Thursday and launched the official website for the 21st entry in franchise. The catchphrase for the Wonderful Precure! anime will be: "Let's be good friends, everyone! Wonderful…!"

8745a17179ef66264c8bdfde80809814f2978461
Image via Animate Times
© ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (Hirogaru Sky! Precure), the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom premiered on NHK Educational on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and it airs on Saturdays. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as ir airs.

Source: Animate Times

