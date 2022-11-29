Toei Animation Unveils Hirogaru Sky! Precure as Franchise's 20th Entry

Logo revealed

Toei Animation announced on Wednesday that the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series will be titled Hirogaru Sky! Precure (Reach for the Sky! Precure ). The company unveiled the logo:

Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and current Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations in February. The series is available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for Delicious Party♡Precure , opened on September 23.