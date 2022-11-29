News
Toei Animation Unveils Hirogaru Sky! Precure as Franchise's 20th Entry
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toei Animation announced on Wednesday that the 20th Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series will be titled Hirogaru Sky! Precure (Reach for the Sky! Precure). The company unveiled the logo:
Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and current Precure (Pretty Cure) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC, TV Asahi, and 22 other affiliated stations in February. The series is available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.
Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for Delicious Party♡Precure, opened on September 23.
Sources: Hirogaru Sky! Precure anime's website, Comic Natalie