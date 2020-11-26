Toei Animation Reveals Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Anime for 2021

In this abysmal hell year, it might not seem like there's much to be thankful for, but I must strongly disagree. This year, I'm thankful for all of the folks who spoke up against abusers and bad practices in the game industry.

― Heya folks! It's Thanksgiving here in the States, where normally we gather with friends and family over a big traditionally cooked dinner. However, in the hell year of 2020, ...