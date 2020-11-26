News
Toei Animation Reveals Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Anime for 2021
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei Animation revealed on Friday that its 18th Precure television anime series will be titled Tropical-Rouge! Precure. The anime will premiere in spring 2021. (Most of the Precure series have been listed to premiere in spring, but actually premiere in February.) The anime's tagline is "Transform with makeup! Invincible determination!"
The anime will replace the currently airing Healin' Good Precure, which premiered on February 2. Yoko Ikeda (The File of Young Kindaichi Returns, Thriller Restaurant) is directing Healin' Good Precure, and Junko Komura (Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters.
Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! will be the franchise's newest film, and it will open in Japan on March 20. Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi, the previous crossover film for Star ☆ Twinkle Precure and Hugtto! Precure, opened on October 31, after being delayed two times from its original March 20 opening to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sources: Tropical-Rouge! Precure's website, Comic Natalie