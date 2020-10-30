Healin' Good Precure Anime Film Reveals Title, March 20 Premiere

Staff of the Precure film series announced on Friday that Eiga Healin' Good ♥ Precure Yume no Machi de Kyun! tto GoGo! Daihenshin!! will be the franchise's newest film, and it will open in Japan on March 20, 2021. A teaser video for the film will screen after the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film, which will open on Saturday.

The film will feature the characters of Healin' Good Precure with Cure Aqua, Cure Mint, Milky Rose, Cure Rouge, Cure Lemonade, and Cure Dream from the Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! television anime. Staff previously announced that Healin' Good Precure would get its own film in 2021. Toei Animation 's Yes! Precure 5 , the fourth television anime in the franchise, originally aired from February 2007 to January 2008. The Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! sequel then aired from February 2008 to January 2009.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed again to its current October 31 date. The film is getting midnight screenings.

The movie's plot centers around time and one mysterious day, as the characters of the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure and Hugtto! Precure anime go on trips to Sukoyaka City — the home of the currently airing Healin' Good Precure anime. The Precure girls must protect the "spirit of tomorrow" Miraclun from the "spirit of yesterday" Refrain, who seeks to prevent the world from ever experiencing tomorrow.

Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!." Kitagawa also performs the insert song "Circle Love ~Sakura~."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."

Source: Comic Natalie