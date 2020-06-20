Healin' Good Precure Anime Resumes New Episodes on June 28 After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 13 to premiere after originally being slated on April 26

The official website for Toei Animation 's Healin' Good Precure anime announced on Sunday that the anime will resume airing new episodes on June 28. Episode 13 will premiere on that day.

The anime has been delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of airing episode 13 on April 26, the series reaired episode 1, and it has been reairing episodes ever since.

The Healin' Good Precure anime premiered in Japan on February 2. The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The film was rescheduled to May 16, but has since been delayed until further notice.

Toei Animation series One Piece and Digimon Adventure: also announced on Friday that new episodes will resume on June 28.

