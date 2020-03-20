Precure Miracle Leap Anime Film Opens on May 16

Film was originally scheduled for March 20 opening before being delayed due to COVID-19 spread

The production committee for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film announced on Friday that the film has been rescheduled for a May 16 opening. The film's staff unveiled new versions of a previous trailer and visual, now with the new dates.

In addition, the Precure franchise 's YouTube channel will make previous films in the franchise available starting today until May 15, starting with Futari wa Pretty Cure: Max Heart , Futari wa Precure Max Heart 2: Yukizora no Tomodachi , and Futari wa Precure Splash Star Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu! , with more movies being added over time, for a total of 24 movies.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new film features characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure . Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2 at 8:30 a.m.

Source: Press release