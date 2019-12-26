Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi Anime Film's Trailer Streamed

The official website for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film revealed a trailer and poster visual on Friday. The video previews Rie Kitagawa 's theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!."

The film will open in Japan on March 20, 2020. The new film will feature characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure .

Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete (Star ☆ Twinkle Precure the Movie: Put Your Feelings into the Song of Stars), the anime film companion to the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure anime series, opened in Japan on Saturday . The film's story centers on the Precures meeting a UMA ("unidentified mysterious animal," pronounced "yūma"). The five Precures deepen their bond with the creature through song.

Star ☆ Twinkle Precure is the 16th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on February 3.