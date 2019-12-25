Healin' Good Precure TV Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, Story, February 2 Debut

The official teaser website for Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, unveiled the anime's main cast, main staff, announcement video, and February 2 premiere date on Thursday.





The Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

The anime stars:

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist.

Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch !!" while Machico is singing the ending theme song "Miracle–to Link Ring!" as her first song for the Precure franchise .

The series will premiere on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on Sunday, February 2 at 8:30 a.m.

The anime will replace Star ☆ Twinkle Precure , which premiered on February 3, 2019. Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete (Star ☆ Twinkle Precure the Movie: Put Your Feelings into the Song of Stars), the anime film for the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure anime series, opened in Japan on October 19.