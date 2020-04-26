Precure Miracle Leap Anime Film Delayed Again Due to COVID-19 Until Further Notice

Film was already postponed from March 20 to May 16, before latest delay

The production committee for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film announced on Monday that the film has been delayed again from its May 16 opening until further notice, due to the still unpredictable state of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the government policies to counteract it. The film's staff posted new versions of the film's trailer and visual with an updated "coming soon" date:

The film's website and Twitter account will announce the film's new opening date as soon as the production committee decides it.

Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi was originally slated to open on March 20, but was previously delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The new film features characters from both Hugtto! Precure and Star ☆ Twinkle Precure . Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2 at 8:30 a.m. It has also delayed new episodes due to COVID-19, and will start airing "selected episodes" from the previous 12 episodes next Sunday .

Source: Press release