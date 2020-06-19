One Piece, Digimon Adventure: Anime Resume New Episodes on June 28 After COVID-19 Delay

Both the One Piece anime and the Digimon Adventure: anime will resume airing new episodes on June 28. One Piece will air episode 930 on that day, while Digimon Adventure: will air episode 4.

The website for Adventure Sunday, Fuji TV 's 9:00 a.m. Sunday programming block for the two anime, launched a ' One Piece & Digimon Adventure TV Anime Voice Recording Challenge" on Friday. Fans can personally record dialogue to selected sample scenes from both anime. Fans can then post their videos to Twitter or YouTube , and the website will feature those videos. Some of the entrants from June 19 to August 30 will receive a One Piece manga volume 96 set and Digimon Adventure: 's Digivice via random drawing.

Both anime announced on April 20 that they were delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Digimon Adventure: anime restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on June 7 at 9:00 a.m. JST.

Source: Comic Natalie