One Piece Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Anime will start rerunning Wano arc at episode 892 on April 26

Toei Animation 's official website for the One Piece anime announced on Monday that the anime is delaying the 930th episode and later episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast will instead rerun the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc). The staff will reveal later when the 930th episode will air.

The One Piece anime entered the Wano arc last July.

Funimation , Crunchyroll , and Hulu are streaming the anime in North America.

