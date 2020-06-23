Crunchyroll to Stream Healin' Good Precure, Gibiate, Mr. Love: Queen's Choice Anime This Summer

Series premiere in July

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the Healin' Good Precure , Gibiate , and Mr. Love: Queen's Choice television anime this summer.

Crunchyroll will stream Healin' Good Precure in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America and announce the launch date in the future. The company describes the story:

The secret world "Healing Garden" has been healing the Earth. One day, Villains called "Byogens" attack Healing Garden with the goal to destroy Earth, which is now in big trouble! In order to save Earth, three "Earth doctor trainee" Healing Animals escape from Healing Garden to look for their partners. Along with them is Latte, the princess of Healing Garden, who holds a special power. When three ordinary girls meet the Healing Animals, they are transformed into Pretty Cures in order to face and defeat the Byogens. After Latte runs out of energy when she detects the Byogens' attacks, the Pretty Cures work together to protect Latte and everything that lives on the precious planet Earth. Now, let's start the Pretty Cure Operation!

The Healin' Good Precure anime premiered in Japan on February 2. Episodes were delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of airing episode 13 on April 26, the series reaired episode 1, and it has been reairing episodes ever since. New episodes are set to return on June 28. Voice actress Suzuko Mimori will join the cast as Cure Earth in the new episodes.

The anime stars Aoi Yūki as Cure Grace/Nodoka Hanadera, Natsu Yorita as Cure Fontaine/Chiyu Sawaizumi, Hiyori Kono as Cure Sparkle/Hinata Hiramitsu, Ai Kakuma as Rapirin, Hana Takeda as Pegitan, Aki Kanada as Nyatoran, and Haruka Shiraishi as Latte.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Gibiate as a Crunchyroll Original anime series on July 15 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Crunchyroll describes the story:

In 2030, people in Japan are turning into different forms of monsters based on their age, sex and race. The illness is named ‘Gibia’ - after being rich in variety like gibier. A pair of samurai and ninja appear in the blighted wasteland of Japan. They both travelled from the early Edo period, fighting together with help from a doctor who tries to find a cure for Gibia. Facing ceaseless attacks from Gibia, and outlaws that attack travelers for food, they start the dangerous journey with enemies all around.

Yoshitaka Amano 's Gibiate anime series will premiere in Japan on July 8.

Tetsuya Kakihara leads the cast as Sensui Kanzaki.

Amano is credited as the original character designer of the upcoming anime, while Naoki Serizawa ( Resident Evil manga, Saru Lock ) is designing the monsters. Yuzo Koshiro ( Ys , ActRaiser ) is credited as "Sound Creator," and the Yoshida Brothers are the musical artists. Ryō Aoki ( Girl Friend BETA , BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , Endride ) is credited with project planning and the original story.

Crunchyroll will begin streaming Mr. Love: Queen's Choice on July 16 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Mr. Love: Queen's Choice is based on Papergames ' Koi to Producer: EVOLxLOVE otome romance game. Crunchyroll described the story:

"If you want to stay in the same place, you have to keep running your hardest." I took over for my late father as president and producer for a small video production company called Miracle Entertainment, and I've been working hard every day to build up excitement for our TV program, ""Found a Miracle!"" Then I met four ""Evolvers,"" all with completely different backgrounds and personalities. There's Simon, a genius scientist; Kira, an idol at the peak of his popularity; Haku, a police officer who deals with Evolver-related crimes; and Zen, the CEO of the Huarai Group, which finances my company. Meeting these Evolvers ends up involving me in the massive conspiracy lurking behind the truth of my father's death and my lost memories. What truth awaits us at the end of the path after we've run our hardest?"

The series will premiere in Japan on July 15.

Munehisa Sakai ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Zombie Land Saga , One Piece ) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Jinshichi Yamaguchi ( Oshiete Mahō no Pendulum: Rilu Rilu Fairilu ) is designing the characters. Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- , Riddle Story of Devil , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Emoto Entertainment is producing.

Crunchyroll 's summer simulcast line-up also includes The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, Rent-A-Girlfriend , and the second season of Fire Force . Crunchyroll began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for Rent-A-Girlfriend on Tuesday.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll