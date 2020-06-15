Mr Love: Queen's Choice TV Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, July 15 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Papergames ' Koi to Producer: EVOLxLOVE ( Mr Love: Queen's Choice ) otome romance game revealed on Monday that the anime will premiere on July 15. The show will air on July 15 at 24:00 (effectively July 16 at 12:00 a.m.) on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , BS- NTV , and will air later on AT-X .

The website also revealed the theme song artists. Yūtarō Miura will perform the opening theme song "Nibiiro no Yoake" (Dark Gray Dawn), and Konomi Suzuki will perform the ending theme song "Maioritekita Yuki" (Snow That Flies Down).

The Japanese cast members from the game are reprising their roles for the anime:

In the anime's story, the heroine inherited a company from her late father and is now in charge of a television program as its producer. However, the company is on the brink of bankruptcy due to the lack of capital. While trying to save her father's once popular program and company, she meets four potential "boyfriends." However, before she knows it, she is caught in a huge conspiracy over special powers known as "Evol."

Munehisa Sakai ( Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal , Zombie Land Saga , One Piece ) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Jinshichi Yamaguchi ( Oshiete Mahō no Pendulum: Rilu Rilu Fairilu ) is designing the characters. Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- , Riddle Story of Devil , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Emoto Entertainment is producing.

The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. The game has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices.