The Misfit of Demon King Academy Anime to Stream on Crunchyroll

The television anime of Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series will begin streaming on Crunchyroll on July 4. Aniplex of America began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the series on Wednesday.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , and AT-X on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. The anime will then debut on TV Aichi on July 5 and on Yomiuri TV on July 6. The series will stream in Japan on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) beginning on July 4.

The anime was originally scheduled for an April premiere. It was delayed to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the production schedule.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is the director with Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) credited as assistant director. SILVER LINK is producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director, and Keiji Inai is composing the music.

Civilian is performing the opening theme song "Seikai Fusaikai" (Correct Incorrect). Tomori Kusunoki is performing the ending theme song "Hamidashimono."

Square Enix is publishing Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation of the novels in English under the title The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants starting, and the first volume shipped on March 30. The company describes the manga's story:

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the novels with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma , and it published the sixth volume on March 10. The seventh volume will ship on July 10. Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation launched in July 2018 on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website, and Square Enix published the third volume on October 10.



