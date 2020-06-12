Tomori Kusunoki Performs Ending Theme for The Misfit of Demon King Academy Anime

Series premieres on July 4 after COVID-19 delay

The official website for the television anime of Shu's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series revealed on Friday that Tomori Kusunoki is performing the ending theme song "Hamidashimono" for the anime. The song marks the artist's solo major debut.

The series will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , BS11 , and AT-X on July 4 at 11:30 p.m. The anime will then debut on TV Aichi on July 5 and on Yomiuri TV on July 6. The series will stream in Japan on d Anime Store ( Docomo Anime Store ) beginning on July 4.

The anime was originally scheduled for an April premiere. It was delayed to July due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic affecting the production schedule.

As previously revealed, the anime will star Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Anos Voldigoad (seen below), the current form of the legendary Tyrannical Demon Lord who was once bold, yet calm, confident in his own prowess. In the current age, his magical power can no longer be measured, and he is deemed "unfit."

The other cast members include:

Tomori Kusunoki as Misha Necron, a girl from the Aivis Necron bloodline, and one of the seven members of the Demonic Imperial Council that governs all demonkind. She is the younger twin sister of Sasha, but is treated as though she were of low birth.



Yūko Natsuyoshi as Sasha Necron, Misha's older twin sister, and 16th in the line of the Necron succession. She possesses the Arcane Eyes of Annihilation that can lay waste to all creation, and is thus nicknamed the "Witch of Annihilation."





Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is the director with Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) credited as assistant director. SILVER LINK is producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director, and Keiji Inai is composing the music.

Civilian is performing the opening theme song "Seikai Fusaikai" (Correct Incorrect).

Square Enix is publishing Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation of the novels in English under the title The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants starting, and the first volume shipped on March 30. The company describes the manga's story:

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the novels with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma , and it published the sixth volume on March 10. Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation launched in July 2018 on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website, and Square Enix published the third volume on October 10.

