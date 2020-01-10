The Misfit of Demon King Academy TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Staff, April Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series revealed more of the anime's cast, its staff, and its April premiere on Friday.

As previously revealed, the anime will star Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Anos Voldigoad (seen below), the current form of the legendary Tyrannical Demon Lord who was once bold, yet calm, confident in his own prowess. In the current age, his magical power can no longer be measured, and he is deemed "unfit."

The other new cast members include:

Tomori Kusunoki as Misha Necron, a girl from the Aivis Necron bloodline, and one of the seven members of the Demonic Imperial Council that governs all demonkind. She is the younger twin sister of Sasha, but is treated as though she were of low birth.



Yuko Natsuyoshi as Sasha Necron, Misha's older twin sister, and 16th in the line of the Necron succession. She possesses the Arcane Eyes of Annihilation that can lay waste to all creation, and is thus nicknamed the "Witch of Annihilation."





Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is the director with Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , Miss caretaker of Sunohara-sou ) credited as assistant director. SILVER LINK is producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is the sound director, and Keiji Inai is composing the music.

Square Enix will publish Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation of the novels in English under the title The Misfit of Demon King Academy : History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants starting in 2020, and the company describes the manga's story:

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the novels with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma , and it published the fifth volume on October 10. Kayaharuka 's manga adaptation launched in July 2018 on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website, and Square Enix published the third volume on October 10.

