Healin' Good Precure Anime Casts Suzuko Mimori as Cure Earth

Anime resumes with episode 13 on June 28

The official website for Toei Animation 's Healin' Good Precure anime announced on Monday that Suzuko Mimori will join the anime's cast as Cure Earth (seen left below)/Asumi Fūrin (right). Mimori describes the characters as "gentle, calm, and a little mysterious."

Kanako Miyamoto 's "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day" will be the new ending theme song (with a new ending animation sequence) to accompany the new character's debut. The song's single with Rie Kitagawa , Machico , and Miyamoto's image song "Let's Te to Te de Kyun!" will go on sale on September 9. In addition, a character single will debut on July 22 with Mimori's Asumi character song, the four main voice actresses' "Ready Steady → Precure!!" and the four main voice actresses' cover of the opening theme song "Healin' Good♥Precure Touch‼"

The anime will resume airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. The anime has been delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead of airing episode 13 on April 26, the series reaired episode 1, and it has been reairing episodes ever since.

The Healin' Good Precure anime premiered in Japan on February 2. The Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious 1 Day) anime film was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The film was rescheduled to May 16, but has since been delayed until further notice.

Toei Animation series One Piece and Digimon Adventure also announced on Friday that new episodes will resume on June 28.

