Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ Anime's Trailer Reveals Ikimono-gakari's Opening Song, October 7 Debut

The official website for the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ (Power of Hope ~Grown-Up Precure 23~) anime revealed a trailer and a poster visual Thursday. The trailer previews the anime's opening theme song "Tokimeki" (Heart-Throbbing) by Ikimono-gakari , and revealed its October 7 premiere.

© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and will air on Saturdays.

The anime stars:

Additional returning cast includes:

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis , 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN . Yoshimi Narita , who worked on several Precure ( Pretty Cure ) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima ( Komi Can't Communicate , Ranma ½ ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō , who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! , is in charge of music.

Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo , Yuka Uchiyae , Mayu Kudou , and Kanako Miyamoto – will perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure! ) anime as part of the Precure franchise 's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.