Yes! Precure 5, Maho Girls Precure! Series Both Get Sequel Anime for Grown-Ups

announced two new 20th anniversary projects for its) magical girlon Tuesday, specifically for theand) series. The(Power of Hope ~Grown-Up23~) will show Yumehara Nozomi and other characters fromandas grown-ups, while the tentatively-titledwill be a direct sequel tolabels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ will premiere on NHK Educational in October, while Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in 2024.

2007-2008's Yes! Precure 5 and its 2008-2009 sequel series Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! aired as the fourth and fifth series of the Precure franchise . Both series were notable for establishing the Precure characters as a team, instead of the pairings in prior series. All Precure series thereafter featured teams of magical girls with three or more characters.

Maho Girls Precure! aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

Toei Animation is also producing Eiga Precure All Stars F , an anime film for the Precure franchise 's 20th anniversary. The film will open on September 15, and will feature all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in North America, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.