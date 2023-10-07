News
Crunchyroll to Stream Power of Hope ~Precure Full Bloom~ Anime Starting on Saturday
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and will air on Saturdays.
The anime stars:
- Yuko Sanpei returning as Nozomi Yumehara
- Junko Takeuchi (Yes! Precure 5, Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!) as Rin Natsuki
- Orie Kimoto (Futari wa Precure Splash Star) as Saki Hyuuga
- Atsuko Enomoto (Futari wa Precure Splash Star) as Mai Mishou
Additional returning cast includes:
- Mariya Ise as Urara Kasugano
- Ai Nagano as Komachi Akimoto
- Ai Maeda as Karen Minatsuki
- Eri Sendai as Kurumi Mimino
- Yōko Hikasa as anime original character Bell
Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis, 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Yoshimi Narita, who worked on several Precure (Pretty Cure) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima (Komi Can't Communicate, Ranma ½) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō, who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!, is in charge of music.
Ikimono-gakari will perform the anime's opening theme song "Tokimeki" (Heart-Throbbing). Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo, Yuka Uchiyae, Mayu Kudou, and Kanako Miyamoto – will perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.
Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure!) anime as part of the Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.
Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates in 2024.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.
Source: Crunchyroll