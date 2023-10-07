×
Crunchyroll to Stream Power of Hope ~Precure Full Bloom~ Anime Starting on Saturday

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Series to stream in N. America, L. America, Europe, AU, NZ, S. Africa, CIS, Middle East, Africa

precure
© 2023 キボウノチカラ オトナプリキュア製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom (Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~) anime starting on October 7 at 7:45 a.m. EDT in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, CIS, Middle East, and Africa.

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on October 7 at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT), and will air on Saturdays.

The anime stars:

Additional returning cast includes:

Takayuki Hamana (director, Prince of Tennis, 2020 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen) is the series director at Toei Animation and Studio DEEN. Yoshimi Narita, who worked on several Precure (Pretty Cure) movies and series before, is in charge of series composition. Atsuko Nakajima (Komi Can't Communicate, Ranma ½) is designing the characters, and Naoki Satō, who also worked on several Precure series including Yes! Precure 5 GoGo!, is in charge of music.

Ikimono-gakari will perform the anime's opening theme song "Tokimeki" (Heart-Throbbing). Cure Quartet – consisting of Precure theme song performers Mayumi Gojo, Yuka Uchiyae, Mayu Kudou, and Kanako Miyamoto – will perform the ending theme song "Shizuku no Precure" (Drops of Precure). Cure Quartet previously performed the second ending theme song for the 2008 Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! anime.

Toei Animation previously announced the Kibō no Chikara ~Otona Precure 23~ and the tentatively titled Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 (direct sequel to Maho Girls Precure!) anime as part of the Precure franchise's 20th anniversary project. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at grown-up fans.

Mahō Tsukai Precure! 2 will premiere on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates in 2024.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.

Source: Crunchyroll

