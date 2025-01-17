Crunchyroll Streams Witchy Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS Sequel Anime

Witchy Precure! ~MIRAI DAYS~

announced on Friday thatwill stream), the direct sequel to theanime as part of the winter 2025 season, starting with the first two episodes on Saturday.

The anime premiered in the " Animazing !!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels on January 11.

The original anime's main cast are returning for the anime, including:

Hayami also voices a mysterious girl named Hisui.

Takayuki Hamana , who also directed 2023's Yes! Precure 5 sequel series Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom , is credited as series director. Toei Animation and Studio DEEN are animating the series. Isao Murayama ( Witchy Pretty Cure! , Star Twinkle Precure ) also returns to oversee the series scripts.. Asami Sodeyama ( Hanabichan The Girl Who Popped Out of the Game World ) is adapting Emiko Miyamoto 's original character designs. Hiroshi Takaki ( Witchy Pretty Cure! ) is composing the music.

Rie Kitagawa returns to perform the anime's opening theme song "Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 3," continuing on from her theme songs for Witchy Pretty Cure! titled ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! " and ""Dokkin Mahō Tsukai Precure! Part 2". Takahashi, Horie, and Hayami are performing the anime's ending theme song "Kisekiralink" as their respective characters Cure Miracle, Cure Magical, and Cure Felice.

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was the 2023 Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

