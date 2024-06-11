Witchy Pretty Cure!!: MIRAI DAYS Sequel Confirms Main Cast's Return

Designs of characters in college also presented from sequel premiering on January 11, 2025

The staff for Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS , the direct sequel to the Witchy Pretty Cure! ( Mahō Tsukai Precure! or Maho Girls Precure! ) anime, confirmed on Wednesday that the original anime's main cast is returning for the new project. The staff also presented the character designs of the main characters, now in college:

Rie Takahashi as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle

as Mirai Asahina/Cure Miracle Yui Horie as Riko/Cure Magical

Saori Hayami as Kotoha Hanami/Cure Felice

Ayaka Saitō as Mofurun



The staff also posted a video of when the four cast members learned about the sequel project in March 2023 — when the general public also learned about it.

Maho Girls Precure!

The sequel will premiere in the "!!!" block onTV,, and their affiliate channels on January 11, 2025 at 26:00 (effectively, January 12 at 2:00 a.m.). The original announcement for thesequel had slated the anime to air in 2024. The sequel's website has the tagline, "The two futures are now connected with the magic words 'Cure Up RaPaPa!'"

The Mahō Tsukai Precure!!: MIRAI DAYS sequel is one of two 20th anniversary projects that Toei Animation announced for the Precure franchise in March 2023. Toei Animation labels both projects as being aimed at fans who grew up on the original anime, along with those who are watching the franchise 's current entries. The other project was last fall's Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom television anime.

Maho Girls Precure! aired from 2016 to 2017. The series featured themes of magic and witches, with Precures calling upon powers of legendary witches, instead of legendary warriors.

The franchise 's 21st and latest main entry, Wonderful Precure! , premiered on February 5.



