Akane-banashi Anime Reveals Trailer, More Cast & Staff, April 2026 Debut

The staff of the anime adaptation of writer Yūki Suenaga and illustrator Takamasa Moue 's Akane-banashi manga revealed on Sunday at the Jump Festa '26 event the preview trailer, key visual, more cast members, more staff members, and April 2026 debut for the anime.

Image courtesy of TV Asahi ©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

The newly announced cast members include:

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will air on's "IMAnimation" programming block in April 2026.

TV Asahi describes the story:

"With only your voice and body—master the art." Akane Osaki, captivated since childhood by the magical performances of her father, Shinta Arakawa, witnesses a shocking incident during his decisive performance for promotion to shin'uchi (master rank). Six years later, now a high school student, she sets her sights on becoming a shin'uchi herself—pushing forward in the highly competitive world of rakugo. A passionate and authentic rakugo drama begins now!

The anime will star:

Anna Nagase as Akane Osaki, a high school girl aiming for the highest rank in the world of rakugo: Shin'uchi.

as Akane Osaki, a high school girl aiming for the highest rank in the world of rakugo: Shin'uchi. Takuya Eguchi as Karashi Nerimaya, a university student currently on a two-time winning streak at the Student Rakugo Championship, the Karaku Cup.

as Karashi Nerimaya, a university student currently on a two-time winning streak at the Student Rakugo Championship, the Karaku Cup. Rie Takahashi as Hikaru Koragi, a rising star in the voice acting world.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS . Yu Harima (episode director for Summer Time Rendering , Tokyo Revengers ) is the assistant director, and Kii Tanaka ( Cheating Craft , Hinomaru Sumo ) is both the character designer and chief animation director. Michihiro Tsuchiya ( PriPara , Cross Game ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akio Izutsu ( Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God , Akuma Kun ) is composing the music. Kikuhiko Hayashiya is the rakugo supervisor.

Suenaga and Moue launched the manga in February 2022. Shueisha published the 19th compiled volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 47th Kodansha Manga Awards and the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. The manga ranked at #4 for the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga made the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2024 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens, and The New York Public Library also named the manga on its Best Books list for teens in 2023.

