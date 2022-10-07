Viz Publishes Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, Heart Gear, Dark Gathering, Wolf Girl & Black Prince, More

Viz Media announced at its New York Comic Con panel on Saturday that it will publish the following new titles and new editions next summer:

Chainsaw Man : Buddy Stories

Original concept by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Written by Sakaku Hishikawa

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Chainsaw Man : Buddy Stories delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga!



Until I Love Myself: The Journey of a Nonbinary Manga Artist (Jibun no Karada o Yurusu Made)

By Poppy Pesuyama

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Poppy Pesuyama's autobiographical tale confronts the traumas of gender dysphoria and workplace sexual harassment.



Heart Gear

By Tsuyoshi Takaki

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: In a post-apocalyptic future, a human girl and an android will travel the world in search of a mythical utopia.



Marvel Comics : A Manga Tribute

By various artists

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Over twenty Japanese artists including Yūsuke Murata (@NEBU_KURO), Shigeto Koyama , Sana Takedo, and Kamome Shirahama (@shirahamakamome) assemble for a fresh take on the Marvel Comics Universe!



WOLVERINE: SNIKT!

By Tsutomu Nihei

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Tsutomu Nihei , creator of Blame! , takes Wolverine to a desolate, terrifying new dimension in the new deluxe version of Wolverine : Snikt!



Cat Eyed Boy : The Perfect Edition

By Kazuo Umezu

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: A deluxe hardcover edition of Kazuo Umezu 's horror classic, Cat Eyed Boy : The Perfect Edition, drips with the grotesque and the absurd.



Dark Gathering

By Kenichi Kondō

Publisher's description: An unwilling magnet for the supernatural and a ghost-hunting girl join forces to capture Japan's most terrifying spirits.



Wolf Girl & Black Prince

By Ayuko Hatta

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: High school girl Erika may be on Kyoya's leash, but she's determined to break free and unleash his heart!



The Way of the Househusband : The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping

By Laurie Ulster

Recipes by Victoria Rosenthal

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: The Way of the Househusband : The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping provides everything you need to conquer the challenges of life like a true husbando.



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : The Official Coloring Book 2

By Koyoharu Gotouge

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Featuring seventy new illustrations by creator Koyoharu Gotouge , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba : The Official Coloring Book 2 lets you color your favorite characters from the series!



Like a Butterfly ( Hibi Chōchō )

By Suu Morishita

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Would you rather wait for love like a flower, or fly toward it like a butterfly? Creator Suu Morishita explores feelings between Suiren and Taichi in the shojo series Like a Butterfly!



Spider-Man: Fake Red

By Yūsuke Ōsawa

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: An awkward teenager puts on Spider-Man's suit, but quickly learns that being a hero isn't all glamor and social media likes.



Akane-banashi

Story by Yūki Suenaga

Art by Takamasa Moue

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Young girl takes on the world of rakugo – the traditional Japanese art of storytelling – to avenge her father!



Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection (Sōichi no Katte na Noroi)

By Junji Ito

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Horror mangaka, Junji Ito , nails it with ten hilarious and sinister tales starring the unsettling Soichi.



Disney Mirrorverse: Belle

Story by Alex Singer

Art by Jan Apple

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Disney Mirrorverse: Belle is a new prequel manga set in the universe of the hit mobile game, developed by Kabam in collaboration with Disney & Pixar Games!



The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime

By ufotable and Koyoharu Gotouge

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime, by ufotable and Koyoharu Gotouge , presents an incredible collection of over 300 pieces of art from the acclaimed anime.



Goodbye, Eri

By Tatsuki Fujimoto

Summer 2023

Publisher's description: Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto presents Goodbye, Eri . Filled with despair after losing his mother, a young filmmaker meets a mysterious girl who holds an explosive secret.



Viz also announced that it will offer digital releases next spring for three previously licensed manga: PPPPPP by Mapollo 3 , Neru: Way of the Martial Artist by Minya Hiraga , and Candy Flurry with story by Ippon Takegushi and art by Santa Mitarashi .

Source: Email correspondence