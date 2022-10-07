News
Viz Publishes Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories, Heart Gear, Dark Gathering, Wolf Girl & Black Prince, More
posted on by Egan Loo
Viz Media announced at its New York Comic Con panel on Saturday that it will publish the following new titles and new editions next summer:
Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories
Original concept by Tatsuki Fujimoto
Written by Sakaku Hishikawa
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Chainsaw Man: Buddy Stories delivers four new stories featuring iconic characters from the manga!
Until I Love Myself: The Journey of a Nonbinary Manga Artist (Jibun no Karada o Yurusu Made)
By Poppy Pesuyama
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Poppy Pesuyama's autobiographical tale confronts the traumas of gender dysphoria and workplace sexual harassment.
Heart Gear
By Tsuyoshi Takaki
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: In a post-apocalyptic future, a human girl and an android will travel the world in search of a mythical utopia.
Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute
By various artists
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Over twenty Japanese artists including Yūsuke Murata (@NEBU_KURO), Shigeto Koyama, Sana Takedo, and Kamome Shirahama (@shirahamakamome) assemble for a fresh take on the Marvel Comics Universe!
WOLVERINE: SNIKT!
By Tsutomu Nihei
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Tsutomu Nihei, creator of Blame!, takes Wolverine to a desolate, terrifying new dimension in the new deluxe version of Wolverine: Snikt!
Cat Eyed Boy: The Perfect Edition
By Kazuo Umezu
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: A deluxe hardcover edition of Kazuo Umezu's horror classic, Cat Eyed Boy: The Perfect Edition, drips with the grotesque and the absurd.
Dark Gathering
By Kenichi Kondō
Publisher's description: An unwilling magnet for the supernatural and a ghost-hunting girl join forces to capture Japan's most terrifying spirits.
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
By Ayuko Hatta
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: High school girl Erika may be on Kyoya's leash, but she's determined to break free and unleash his heart!
The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping
By Laurie Ulster
Recipes by Victoria Rosenthal
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: The Way of the Househusband: The Gangster's Guide to Housekeeping provides everything you need to conquer the challenges of life like a true husbando.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Official Coloring Book 2
By Koyoharu Gotouge
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Featuring seventy new illustrations by creator Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Official Coloring Book 2 lets you color your favorite characters from the series!
Like a Butterfly (Hibi Chōchō)
By Suu Morishita
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Would you rather wait for love like a flower, or fly toward it like a butterfly? Creator Suu Morishita explores feelings between Suiren and Taichi in the shojo series Like a Butterfly!
Spider-Man: Fake Red
By Yūsuke Ōsawa
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: An awkward teenager puts on Spider-Man's suit, but quickly learns that being a hero isn't all glamor and social media likes.
Akane-banashi
Story by Yūki Suenaga
Art by Takamasa Moue
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Young girl takes on the world of rakugo – the traditional Japanese art of storytelling – to avenge her father!
Soichi: Junji Ito Story Collection (Sōichi no Katte na Noroi)
By Junji Ito
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Horror mangaka, Junji Ito, nails it with ten hilarious and sinister tales starring the unsettling Soichi.
Disney Mirrorverse: Belle
Story by Alex Singer
Art by Jan Apple
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Disney Mirrorverse: Belle is a new prequel manga set in the universe of the hit mobile game, developed by Kabam in collaboration with Disney & Pixar Games!
The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime
By ufotable and Koyoharu Gotouge
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Anime, by ufotable and Koyoharu Gotouge, presents an incredible collection of over 300 pieces of art from the acclaimed anime.
Goodbye, Eri
By Tatsuki Fujimoto
Summer 2023
Publisher's description: Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto presents Goodbye, Eri. Filled with despair after losing his mother, a young filmmaker meets a mysterious girl who holds an explosive secret.
Viz also announced that it will offer digital releases next spring for three previously licensed manga: PPPPPP by Mapollo 3, Neru: Way of the Martial Artist by Minya Hiraga, and Candy Flurry with story by Ippon Takegushi and art by Santa Mitarashi.
Source: Email correspondence