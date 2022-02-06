Magu-chan Manga Ends as 2 New Manga Launch in Shonen Jump

New rakugo-themed manga launches next week

This year's 10th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday for Kei Kamiki 's Magu-chan: God of Destruction ( Hakaishin Magu-chan ) manga. The manga will get a 41-page "additional episode" in the spring 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Jump Giga magazine.

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2020, and Shueisha published the seventh volume on January 4. The eighth volume will ship on March 4. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally, and Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Ruru Miyanagi is an ordinary girl who lives in an ordinary, boring, rural town by the sea. One day, while digging for clams, she finds a beautiful gemstone buried in the sand. Her hopes of cashing in the gemstone are thwarted when she notices a tiny crack in it. But when she tries to fix the crack herself, the gemstone breaks, and Mag Menuek, the god of destruction, appears in its place. Thus begins Ruru's new life of living with an immortal, somewhat-adorable God of Chaos hell-bent on taking over the world!

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in compiled volume form digitally.



The 10th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump also announced that it will launch two new series in the next two issues.

Writer Yūki Suenaga and illustrator Takamasa Moue ( Ole Golazo ) will launch the Akane Banashi manga in the magazine's 11th issue on February 14. The manga about the traditional storytelling art of rakugo will have a 54-page first chapter with an opening color page. The manga will also feature on the cover of the 11th issue.

Hideo Shinkai will then launch the Chikyū no Ko (Child of Earth) manga in the 12th issue on February 21. Additionally, Kōji Miura 's Blue Box manga will get a two-chapter manga about Chinatsu and Hina starting in the 11th issue.