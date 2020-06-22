News
Viz, Shueisha Add Magu-chan: God of Destruction Manga in English
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kei Kamiki's manga about girl, evil god living together launched in Shonen Jump on Monday
Both Viz Media and Shueisha added Kei Kamiki's Magu-chan: God of Destruction (Hakaishin Magu-chan) in English on their respective Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus services in English on Monday. The manga launched in the 29th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan on the same day.
Shueisha describes the manga:
The God of Destruction Magu Menueku has been summoned by the Chaos Cult. Humanity's last hope is the honorable Holy Knights! The battle to save mankind...took place hundreds of years ago... But now a girl out in the country named Ruru releases the legendary god of destruction who had been trapped in a magical jewel! Will the natto-eating, destruction beam-blasting Magu-chan fill the world with complete chaos? This heart-warming, destructive comedy series is ready to explode onto the scene!
Sources: Viz Media's Shonen Jump, Manga Plus