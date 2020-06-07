Kentarō Yabuki, Ryūhei Tamura Launch New Manga in Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine in June

2 other new manga launch in June, July

This year's 27th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the magazine will launch four new manga in the next four issues.

Kentaro Yabuki will launch the Ayakashi Triangle manga (seen above) in the magazine's 28th issue on June 15. The "ayakashi romantic comedy" manga centers on Matsuri, who protects his childhood friend Suzu from ayakashi (spirits or monsters). The first chapter will have 54 pages including an opening color page.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) most recently launched the manga adaptation of the original anime DARLING in the FRANXX on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the manga on January 26. The manga has eight volumes.

The other three new manga include: (pictured left to right in image above)

Kei Kamiki's Hakaishin Magu-chan (God of Destruction Magu), launches in in the 29th issue on June 22

(God of Destruction Magu), launches in in the 29th issue on June 22 Ryūhei Tamura 's Shakunetsu no Nirai Kanai (lit: Red Hot Nirai Kanai, referring to the mythical land Nirai Kanai in the Ryukyu region of Japan), launches in the 30th issue on June 29

's (lit: Red Hot Nirai Kanai, referring to the mythical land Nirai Kanai in the Ryukyu region of Japan), launches in the 30th issue on June 29 Shūhei Miyazaki's Boku to Robo (Me and the Robot), launches in the 31st issue on July 6

Tamura drew the Beelzebub manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2009 to 2014, and drew the four-volume Hungry Marie manga from February to October 2017. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative. Beelzebub inspired a television anime series in 2011-2012.