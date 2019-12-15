Kentaro Yabuki's DARLING in the FRANXX Manga to End in 3 Chapters

The official Twitter account for the DARLING in the FRANXX anime revealed on Sunday that Kentaro Yabuki 's main manga adaptation of the anime will end in three chapters.

Yabuki ( To Love-Ru -Trouble- , To Love-Ru -Trouble- Darkness , Black Cat , Mayoi Neko Overrun! ) launched the manga adaptation in January 2018 on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's sixth volume on September 4, and will publish the seventh volume on January 4.

Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures ' original science-fiction anime premiered in January 2018 and aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The story is set in the distant future. The land is ruined, and humanity establishes the mobile fort city Plantation. Pilots produced inside Plantation live in Mistilteinn, also known as the "birdcage." Children live there knowing nothing of the outside world or the freedom of the sky. Their lives consist of battling to carry out missions. Their enemies are mysterious giant lifeforms known as Kyōryū, and the children pilot robots called Franxx to face off against them. For the children, riding the Franxx proves their existence.

A boy named Hiro is called Code:016, and he was once known as a prodigy. However, he has fallen behind, and his existence seems unnecessary. Not piloting a Franxx is the same as ceasing to exist. One day, a mysterious girl known as "Zero Two" appears before him. Two horns grow out of her head.

mato's DARLING in the FRANXX ! four-panel spinoff manga launched on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018 and ended in July 2018.