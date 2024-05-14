The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Season 2 Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals 'Family' Cast, July 4 Premiere

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kouji Seo 's The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace ) manga revealed on Wednesday the first promotional video, visual, more cast, and July 4 premiere for the second season.

Image via The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses season 2 anime's Twitter account ©瀬尾公治・講談社／「女神のカフェテラス」製作委員会・MBS

The video and visual introduce new characters from the rival café Family, which includes (pictured above from left to right):

The second season will premiere on July 4 at 12:26 a.m. JST (effectively, July 5) on 28 MBS / TBS stations in the Super Animeism TURBO programming block.

Image via The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ©瀬尾公治・講談社／「女神のカフェテラス」製作委員会・MBS

The anime premiered in April 2023. streamed the series as it aired.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( Black Jack , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) directed the first season at Tezuka Productions . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Demon Girl Next Door , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) was in charge of the series scripts, Masatsune Noguchi ( Hakushon Daimaō , My Home Hero ) designed the characters, and Shu Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Miki Sakurai ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) composed the music. NeRiAme performed the opening theme song "Unmei Kyōdōtai!" (Common Destiny) and Miki Satō performed the ending theme song "Dramatic."

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka !

Seo ( Fuuka , A Town Where You Live , Suzuka ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.