Insomniacs After School Manga Makes YALSA's 2024 Great Graphic Novels for Teens Top 10 List

© Makoto Ojiro, Shogakukan

The American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) released its 2024 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens on February 9 and the first two volumes Makoto Ojiro 's Insomniacs After School manga made the top 10.

The full 2024 Great Graphic Novels for Teens list also includes the following manga:

Ojiro's Insomniacs After School manga launched in Big Comic Spirits in May 2019. Ojiro ended the manga on July 31. Shogakukan published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on October 12.

Viz Media licensed the manga in English and released the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 19. The company describes the story:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things. Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019. The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan on June 23.

Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Gengoroh Tagame 's Our Colors both made the top 10 in 2023.