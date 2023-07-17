Insomniacs After School Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga inspired TV anime in April, live-action film in June

This year's 33rd issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's) manga will end in two chapters. The manga's next chapter will publish in the magazine's 35th issue, which will release on July 31. If there are no delays, the manga will end in its 125th chapter on August 7.

Ojiro launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in May 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 12. The manga's 14th volume will ship this fall.

Viz Media licensed the manga in English and will release the manga's third compiled book volume on September 19. The company describes the story:

Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates. He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things. Dark rumors about what befell the members of the astronomy club keep people away from the school observatory, and that's what makes it the perfect sanctuary for Nakami and Magari to get some much-needed rest. Unfortunately, the school faculty can't allow its unsanctioned use. But if there were a new astronomy club, maybe these two insomniacs could have a place to call home!

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan on April 10. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The music video for rock band Macaroni Enpitsu 's "Enshin" (Centrifuge) song featured art from the manga in 2019.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan on June 23.