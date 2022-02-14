Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Akane-banashi Manga in English

Manga about storytelling art of rakugo launched on Monday

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media 's website and app both began publishing writer Yūki Suenaga and illustrator Takamasa Moue 's Akane-banashi manga in English on Sunday.

The manga launched in Japan in this year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Rakugo--the ultimate form of storytelling, where everything in a story is expressed with just your body and words. Shinta and his daughter Akane have been seduced by this wonderful form of classical entertainment. Having observed her father strive to pass the shin'uchi rakugo test, Akane will take her own steps into this unique world!

Moue previously drew the Ole Golazo soccer manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016 to 2017.

