Four Manga Make the NY Public Library's 2023 List of Best Books for Teens
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The New York Public Library announced its Best Books list for adults, teens, and kids for 2023 on Tuesday. Four manga titles made the list for teens, including:
- Yūki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue's Akane-banashi
- Uoyama's Love's in Sight!
- Kuzushiro's The Moon on a Rainy Night
- Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died
The entire list of books for teens consists of 50 titles.
New York Public Library librarians and staff worked together to create the list. The committee for the best books for teens list include Asuncion Cora (co-chair), Anita Duka, Parker Gaidimas, Elisa Garcia (co-chair), Olesia Kojemiako, Ivy Kuhrman, Chelsey Masterson, Grace Rosa, Arielle Saber, Kimberly Schropp, Renee Scott, Zoe Smolen, Hannah Spratt, Atticus Sutcliffe, Paul Sylvester, and Ricci Yuhico.