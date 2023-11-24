Four Manga Make the NY Public Library's 2023 List of Best Books for Teens

Image via Amazon © Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Mouse, Shueisha

The New York Public Library announced its Best Books list for adults, teens, and kids for 2023 on Tuesday. Four manga titles made the list for teens, including:

The entire list of books for teens consists of 50 titles.

New York Public Library librarians and staff worked together to create the list. The committee for the best books for teens list include Asuncion Cora (co-chair), Anita Duka, Parker Gaidimas, Elisa Garcia (co-chair), Olesia Kojemiako, Ivy Kuhrman, Chelsey Masterson, Grace Rosa, Arielle Saber, Kimberly Schropp, Renee Scott, Zoe Smolen, Hannah Spratt, Atticus Sutcliffe, Paul Sylvester, and Ricci Yuhico.

Source: New York Public Library website and Twitter account