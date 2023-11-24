×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Four Manga Make the NY Public Library's 2023 List of Best Books for Teens

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Akane-banashi, The Summer Hikaru Died, Love's in Sight!, The Moon on a Rainy Night make list

akanebanashi
Image via Amazon
© Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Mouse, Shueisha

The New York Public Library announced its Best Books list for adults, teens, and kids for 2023 on Tuesday. Four manga titles made the list for teens, including:

The entire list of books for teens consists of 50 titles.

New York Public Library librarians and staff worked together to create the list. The committee for the best books for teens list include Asuncion Cora (co-chair), Anita Duka, Parker Gaidimas, Elisa Garcia (co-chair), Olesia Kojemiako, Ivy Kuhrman, Chelsey Masterson, Grace Rosa, Arielle Saber, Kimberly Schropp, Renee Scott, Zoe Smolen, Hannah Spratt, Atticus Sutcliffe, Paul Sylvester, and Ricci Yuhico.

Source: New York Public Library website and Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives