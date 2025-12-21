Black Clover Anime's 2nd Season Reveals 2026 Debut in Video

The Jump Festa '26 event on Sunday revealed the 2026 debut for the new season for the anime based on Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga.

Image via Black Clover anime's X/Twitter account © Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Black Clover Project

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Black Clover Project

will return to animate the new season.will stream the anime.

The Black Clover anime last aired in March 2021 with its 170th episode.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan and debuted on Netflix worldwide in June 2023.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. The manga moved to the quarterly Jump Giga magazine in 2023. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.