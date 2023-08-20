Black Clover Manga Moves to Quarterly Jump GIGA Magazine, Resumes in Winter

Manga entered its final arc in August 2022

This year's 38th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that'smanga is moving to themagazine. The chapter in the 38th issue is the final chapter that will run in. The next chapter of the manga will be in the winter issue ofpublishes four issues ofevery year, one in each season.

Tabata provided a comment on the move, stating he will do his best to bring the manga to a successful conclusion, and that the Jump Giga magazine will be a better fit for his personal situation as a writer.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga went on hiatus for a planned three months in late April 2022 so that Tabata could prepare for the "final arc" of the manga (the wording used could also be translated as "final saga"). The manga then resumed in August 2022. Weekly Shonen Jump 's announcement on Monday also stated that the manga's final arc is nearing its climax.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to COVID-19, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover: Mahо̄tei no Ken ) anime film opened in Japan on June 16, and also debuted on Netflix worldwide on June 16.

The manga is also inspiring a stage play that will un at Tokyo's Theater 1010 from September 14-18, and at Kanagawa's Kanagawa Arts Theatre from September 22-24.