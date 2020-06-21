Black Clover Anime Resumes on July 7

Anime series resumes with episode 133

This year's 29th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Black Clover anime will resume broadcast from July 7. The anime series will resume with episode 133.

The official website for the Black Clover anime had announced on April 20 that the anime's production committee was delaying the broadcast of the anime's 133rd episode and later episodes, due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The 132nd episode aired on April 28.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The show debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga (2nd season of Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , both seasons of Kingdom ) is composing the music.