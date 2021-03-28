Black Clover Anime Gets Film

TV anime's final episode to air on Tuesday

This year's 17th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover franchise will get an anime film. Shueisha stated it will reveal details about the film at a later date.

The magazine revealed a visual for the film.

The television anime will end in its 170th episode on Tuesday . The final episode will have an "important announcement."

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133. The show's Clover Kingdom vs. Spade Kingdom arc premiered on January 5.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017, and resumed on Toonami on February 13.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is supervising the series scripts. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer, and Kumiko Tokunaga ( Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom ) is composing the music.

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. The manga's 28th volume will ship in Japan on April 2. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17

Update: Image added.