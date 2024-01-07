Wonderful Precure! Anime Reveals February 4 Premiere in Promo Video, Cast, Staff, Theme Songs & Artists

The official website of the Wonderful Precure! anime, the 21st installment from the Precure franchise , revealed on Sunday the anime's cast, staff, theme songs and artists, and a video that revealed its February 4 premiere.

© ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The anime's cast are:

Maria Naganawa as Komugi Inukai/Cure Wonderful

Atsumi Tanezaki as Iroha Inukai/Cure Friendly

The anime's staff also revealed visuals for other characters:

Cure Nyami

Cure Lilian

Satoru Toyama, Iroha's classmate, who, after learning that Iroha and Komugi transform into Precure girls, uses his knowledge of animals to support them

Daifuku, Satoru's pet rabbit

Mayu Nekoyashiki, a girl who recently moved to Animal Town

Yuki, a cat who lives with Mayu

The anime will premiere on February 4 on the ABC TV and TV Asahi channels, at 8:30 a.m. JST.

The Wonderful Precure! (the title in katakana is written as "Wandafuru," and the "Wan" part can mean "dog," or the onomatopoeia for the barking sound a dog makes in Japanese) anime is set in Animal Town, a town where animals and people live together in harmony. Second-year junior high school student Iroha Inukai is best friends with her dog named Komugi. Out for a walk one day, Iroha and Komugi encounter a mysterious creature named Gargal, who goes on a rampage in the city. Komugi suddenly transforms into a Pretty Cure named Cure Wonderful, to protect Iroha.

Chihaya Yoshitake will perform the opening theme song "Wonderful Cure! evolution!!." Ami Ishii and Moeha Nochimoto will perform the ending theme song "FUN☆FUN☆Wonderful DAYS."

Masanori Satō ( Butt Detective , Thriller Restaurant Episode Director) is directing the new anime, and Yoshimi Narita ( Futari wa Precure Splash Star , Futari wa Precure Splash Star Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu! , Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart ) is in charge of series composition and script. Yoko Uchida (2023 Rurouni Kenshin , Mecha-Ude ) is designing the characters, NaSka (2023 Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of costume and prop design, and Rie Iida ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Go! Princess Precure , Hugtto! Precure ) is in charge of art design. Miki Imai ( Hugtto! Precure , Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Precure Dream Stars! Background Art) is the anime's art director (original Japanese text is: Chief Art), Naomi Kiyota ( Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! ) is in charge of color design, and Erika Fukasawa is in charge of music. ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are producing the anime.

A program titled "Wonderful Cure! ~Ouchi de Ohirome Show~ (Wonderful Cure! Introduction Show) will start streaming on the Precure YouTube channel on January 28 at 4:00 p.m. JST. Cure Wonderful and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure 's Cure Sky will appear on the program for dance lessons, quizzes, and games.

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in February 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The 12-episode Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom anime premiered on NHK Educational on October 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.