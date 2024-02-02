Crunchyroll to Stream Wonderful Precure! Anime

Anime begins streaming on Saturday

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the Wonderful Precure! anime, beginning on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Toei Animation streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The anime will premiere on Sunday on, and 22 of their affiliate channels, at 8:30 a.m. JST.

The Wonderful Precure! (the title in katakana is written as "Wandafuru," and the "Wan" part can mean "dog," or the onomatopoeia for the barking sound a dog makes in Japanese) anime is set in Animal Town, a town where animals and people live together in harmony. Second-year junior high school student Iroha Inukai is best friends with her dog named Komugi. Out for a walk one day, Iroha and Komugi encounter a mysterious creature named Gargal, who goes on a rampage in the city. Komugi suddenly transforms into a Pretty Cure named Cure Wonderful, to protect Iroha.

Chihaya Yoshitake performs the opening theme song "Wonderful Cure! evolution!!." Ami Ishii and Moeha Nochimoto perform the ending theme song "FUN☆FUN☆Wonderful DAYS ."

Masanori Satō ( Butt Detective , Thriller Restaurant Episode Director) is directing the new anime, and Yoshimi Narita ( Futari wa Precure Splash Star , Futari wa Precure Splash Star Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu! , Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart ) is in charge of series composition and script. Yoko Uchida (2023 Rurouni Kenshin , Mecha-Ude ) is designing the characters, NaSka (2023 Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of costume and prop design, and Rie Iida ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Go! Princess Precure , Hugtto! Precure ) is in charge of art design. Miki Imai ( Hugtto! Precure , Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Precure Dream Stars! Background Art) is the anime's art director (original Japanese text is: Chief Art), Naomi Kiyota ( Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! ) is in charge of color design, and Erika Fukasawa is in charge of music. ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are producing the anime.

A program titled "Wonderful Cure! ~Ouchi de Ohirome Show~ (Wonderful Cure! Introduction Show) started streaming on the Precure YouTube channel on January 28 at 4:00 p.m. JST. Cure Wonderful and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure 's Cure Sky appear on the program for dance lessons, quizzes, and games.

Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, premiered on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates in February 2023. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The 12-episode Power of Hope: Precure Full Bloom anime premiered on NHK Educational on October 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)