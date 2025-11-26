Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl Anime Unveils Cast, Staff, December 12 Streaming Debut

The official website for AnimeFesta 's anime of Norito Asaduki 's Ren Arisugawa Is Actually a Girl ( Arisugawa Ren tte Honto wa Onna Nanda yo ne. ) adult manga began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video announces the cast and staff and previews the anime's theme song "Boku to no Himegoto" (Our Secret) by Sammy. It also announces the anime's December 12 streaming premiere on AnimeFesta , as well as its January 4 television premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

In addition, OceanVeil announced that it will begin streaming the anime uncensored with English subtitles on December 12.

Image courtesy of OceanVeil ©Norito Asazuki/Suiseisha, Inc.

The cast includes:

Yūki Nishiyama as Kyohei Arisugawa

Amai Miruku as Ren Arisugawa

Kanna Natsuki as Satsuki Yoshioka

Noel Kanzaki as Momoka Hiiragi

Hotaru Hanakage as Haruna Miyashita

Konbu Ariake as Hina Sugisaki

Sumito Sasaki is directing the anime at Studio Leo , and Iruka Taichō is overseeing the series scripts. Reina Nasu is designing the characters. Chan Do Kim Fan is in charge of art setting and art direction, and Saito is the color key artist. Shoichiro Arima is the compositing director of photography, while Kōki Shinkai is editing. Akinori Shina is the sound director, and Crocodile is producing the sound.

OceanVeil describes the anime:

"A popular male celebrity... is actually a girl?! Kyohei's only brush with fame is being the cousin of Japan's hottest male celebrity, Ren Arisugawa. They haven't spoken in years—unti l Ren suddenly shows up at Kyohei's rundown apartment out of the blue! But when Kyohei ac cidentally discovers Ren's biggest secret... everything changes. Ren may be the picture of cool confidence on stage, but off-camera, "he" is actually a "she"—and surprisingly adorable?!

WWWave Corporation has published the manga digitally as 57 total chapters. Coolmic releases the manga in English.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.