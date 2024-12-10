Mikanuji's Assorted Entanglements Manga to End in 10th Volume

Yuri anthology manga launched in 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Mikanuji, Kadokawa

Fuzoroi no Renri

The ninth volume of's) yuri anthology manga announced on Tuesday that it will end in its 10th volume.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the seventh volume in English on February 18. Yen Press describes the story:

Discover a variety of stories about women's love, starting with Iori, a twenty-eight-year-old office worker who sets out to drown her love and job sorrows in booze. When she wakes up next to someone, she can't believe her partner was Minami, a worker at the bar who doesn't want to forget what they have!

Mikanuji first published the manga on pixiv in 2017. The manga started serializing on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in 2019, and the eighth volume on March 25.

Mikanuji 's Senpai, Oishii Desu ka? ( Senpai, does it taste good? ) manga ended in August 2023. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's web manga site Young Ace Up in September 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final volume in December 2023.

Yen Press also published Mikanuji 's I Don't Need a Happy Ending ( Happy End wa Iranai ) yuri anthology manga in English. Mikanuji wrote a short manga titled "The Women at a Certain Company" in the Whenever Our Eyes Meet... yuri manga anthology, which Yen Press has also published.

Source: Assorted Entanglements volume 9





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.