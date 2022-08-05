Yen Press Licenses School-Live! Letters, SOTUS Manga, Hirano and Kagiura Novels, More

Also: Assorted Entanglements manga, Bride of the Barrier Master light novel

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the following titles:

Title: School-Live! Letters manga

Creators: Norimitsu Kaihō (story), Sadoru Chiba (art)

Summary: Now that the apocalypse is over, the former School Living Club members moved on to new stages in their lives. With each member walking a different path, letters help everyone remember the past, live for the present, and stay connected with each other.



Title: Hirano and Kagiura light novel

Creators: Shō Harusono (original story, character design), Kotoko Hachijo (story)

Summary: It all started when Akira Kagiura moved into the dorms. He was supposed to have a normal roommate relationship with a normal guy, so the last thing he expected was someone like Taiga Hirano. Although his first impression was of a bad boy delinquent, Hirano's mother hen nature quickly turned it on its head. And so, over the course of the first six months together, he falls hard for the perfect man...

From the creator of Sasaki and Miyano , comes the beginning of Hirano and Kagiura 's love story!



Title: Assorted Entanglements manga

Creator: Mikanuji

Summary: Discover a variety of stories about women's love, starting with Iori, a twenty-eight-year-old office worker who sets out to drown her love and job sorrows in booze. When she wakes up next to someone, she can't believe her partner was Minami, a worker at the bar who doesn't want to forget what they have!



Title: Bride of the Barrier Master light novel

Creator: Kureha

Summary: Long ago, Japan was protected by five crystal pillars. Though eighteen-year-old Hana Ichise was born to one of the branch families that defend the pillars using supernatural abilities, she has lived in the shadow of her brilliant twin sister, Hazuki, from a young age. When Hana finally awakens to powers of her own one day, however, she opts to hide them out of a desire to complete her high school education in peace. That is, until Saku Ichinomiya, the arrogant yet powerful head of her family's primary branch, falls for Hana and forces her into signing a marriage contract with him. But can Hana rise to her true potential under the wing of her husband-to-be?



Title: SOTUS manga

Creators: BitterSweet (story), Kei (art)

Summary: SOTUS is an educational system in which upperclassmen impose “trials” upon underclassmen. Arthit, leader of the engineering seniors, plans to put his new juniors through a harsh training regimen to earn the symbol of their major—the gear. However, a first-year named Kongpob causes new headaches for Arthit when he declares he'll snatch the gear from him: “I'll make you my wife!”



Title: Tezcatlipoca novel

Creator: Kiwamu Sato

Summary: In the wake of a brutal war with a rival cartel, a certain drug lord flees Mexico and ends up halfway around the world, where he runs into a Japanese organ broker doing business in Jakarta. After their fateful meeting, the two of them travel to Japan in order to establish a new business in the organ trade. There, the former cartel leader takes a young, lonely boy under his wing. These three lives gradually become inextricably entangled in a web of crime, violence, and human flesh…



Source: Press release