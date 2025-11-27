Tōko Amekawa's Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim Novels Get Anime Adaptation

Original story launched in 2022, manga adaptation launched in 2023

TO Books announced on Thursday that Tōko Amekawa 's Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim ( Akutō Ikka no Manamusume, Tensei-saki mo Otome Game no Gokudō Reijō Deshita. Saijōkyū Rank no Akuyaku-sama, Sono Dekiai wa Fuyō Desu! ) light novel series is getting an anime adaptation. TO Books also revealed that the series has reached a cumulative 350,000 copies in circulation (including digital copies sold).

Amekawa also announced the anime adaptation in an English post on their X (formerly Twitter ) account:

Hello, I'm the original author!

The anime adaptation of Reincarnated in a Mafia Dating Sim （#akumana)



Following 7th Time Loop, this work has also been blessed with the joy of becoming an anime, and it is all thanks to every one of you.

Thank you so much for your support!!!

Tokyopop licensed Sora Gōto 's manga adaptation of the novels and published the second compiled book volume on September 2. Tokyopop describes the story:

When the granddaughter of a yakuza boss is reincarnated as Francesca Calvino, the heroine in a mafia dating video game — set in a fantastical world where crime bosses serve the king — she knows what to expect: another ill-fated life without friends. But thanks to her upbringing, she's already hatched a plan. By expertly navigating the game's main story, Francesca will leave the world of organized crime behind for good!

First on her agenda: break off her engagement to the notorious Leonardo Aldini, the young head of the Aldini family and major villain of the game. But after breezing through her kidnapping without a male lead in sight, Francesca proves herself to be a little too good at taking Leonardo on. Not only does he still wish to marry, but he won't leave her alone.

How is Francesca supposed to live a normal life while being pursued by an insolent crime lord?

Amekawa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2022. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by Meiji Anno in May 2023. Gōto is credited for the original character design. Anno drew the illustrations up to the third volume, until LINO took over starting in the fourth volume, which was published on August 1.

Gōto launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' Corona EX manga website in January 2023. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped on March 1. Both the novels and the manga's fifth volume will ship on December 1.

Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu 's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijō wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyū Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu o Mankitsu Suru ) light novel series' anime adaptation premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in the West.

Amekawa launched the serialization of the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2020, where it is still ongoing. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes both the novels and Hinoki Kino 's manga adaptation.

J-Novel Club is publishing Amekawa's The Legendary Witch Is Reborn as an Oppressed Princess light novel series in English.