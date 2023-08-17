7th Time Loop Villainess Reincarnation Novels Get TV Anime in 2024

Overlap announced on Friday that Tо̄ko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu 's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijō wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyū Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu o Mankitsu Suru ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2024. Overlap unveiled a promotional video, visual, the first two cast members, and the staff members for the anime.

Ikumi Hasegawa stars in the anime as Rishe Imgard Wertsner, while Nobunaga Shimazaki stars as Arnold Hein.

Kazuya Iwata ( Yōjo Shachō R ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI and HORNETS . Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Kenichi Ōnuki ( Golden Kamuy , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is designing the characters, with Wakako Yoshida , Minoru Tanaka , and Chisa Shibata as sub-character designers. Hideki Inoue and Tōru Imanishi are the main animators. Satoshi Hōno and Ryūnosuke Kasai are composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment

Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy. But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince…the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!

has licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptations.describes the novels:

Tōko Amekawa launched the serialization of the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2020, where it is still ongoing. Overlap published the first print volume with illustrations by Wan Hachipisu in October 2020. Overlap will publish the fifth novel volume on August 25. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth novel volume on August 1.

Hinoki Kino launched the novels' manga adaptation on Overlap's Comic Gardo manga website in December 2020. Overlap will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 25. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's third volume on June 27.

Source: Comic Natalie