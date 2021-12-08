Seven Seas Licenses 7th Time Loop, Crossplay Love, SHWD Manga

Manga launch next August/September

Seven Seas announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!, Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk, and SHWD manga.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tо̄ko Amekawa, Hinoki Kino , and Wan Hachipisu's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! ( Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyuu Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu wo Mankitsu Suru ) manga physically and digitally in September 2022.

The company describes the story:

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times. From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxury--but there's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

The manga launched on Overlap 's Comic Gardo manga website in December 2020. The second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 25. Seven Seas licensed the Tо̄ko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu's light novel series of the same name and will release the first volume physically in a large-trim edition in May 2022 and earlier digitally.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tо̄ru's Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk ( Josо̄-shite Mendokusai Koto ni Natteru Nekura to Yankee no Ryо̄ Kataomoi LGBT+ manga physically and digitally in August 2022.

The company describes the story:

Shuumei has a problem. He's in love with a girl who works at a maid cafe, but he's too cool to go into a place like that without being embarrassed. But girls can go to maid cafes without seeming creepy, right? When he dresses in feminine clothes and transforms himself into “Mei,” he can finally walk into the place to meet the girl of his dreams: the lovely blonde Hana. Meanwhile, Hanae is an introverted otaku who's uncomfortable talking to people...unless he's dressed in feminine clothes himself. While decked out in his best dresses, he works at a maid cafe, and finds himself crushing on a young woman who regularly comes to visit him: a cool beauty named Mei! In this delightful LGBT+ romcom, two young people in love are about to find out a lot about each other--and themselves.

The manga launched on Mag Garden 's MAGxiv on pixiv in September 2018. The seventh compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 10.

Seven Seas will release the first volume of sono.N's SHWD yuri manga physically and digitally in August 2022.

The company describes the story:

The year is 20XX. Tough but idealistic Koga has just joined the Tokyo branch of SHWD, the Special Hazardous Waste Disposal unit responsible for eradicating mysterious biological weapons that were left behind after the great war. Her mentor is Sawada, a woman with a powerful psyche who complements Koga's physical prowess. Something is sizzling between the two of them, and it's more than just a shared mission. Together, these two badass women must team up to confront horrors beyond their wildest nightmares.

The manga launched on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle in June 2020. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on April 15.

Source: Press releases