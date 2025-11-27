Hiroshi Tanaka Launches New Bad Boys Manga Series in 2026

New manga tells a summer story of 17-year-old delinquent protagonist Tsukasa Kiriki

This year's 24th issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine announced on November 21 that Hiroshi Tanaka will launch a new Bad Boys manga series next year. The new manga tells a summer story of 17-year-old Tsukasa Kiriki, a time filled with delinquents desperately struggling to survive.

In addition, the magazine published the final chapter of Tanaka 's Kippo manga in the same issue. Tanaka launched the manga in Young King in 2012. Shonengahosha will publish the manga's 30th and final volume on December 22.

Image via Amazon ©Hiroshi Tanaka, Shonengahosha

The original Bad Boys manga ran in Young King magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga inspired a five-episode original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation from 1993 to 1998. The manga also inspired a live-action film in 2011, a live-action series that ran for 12 episodes in April to June 2013, and another live-action film in November 2013. The latest live-action film adaptation starring boyband JO1 member Issei Mamehara premiered on May 30.

The original manga centers on Tsukasa Kiriki, a sheltered only son of a wealthy family. Ever since he was helped by a legendary delinquent named Murakoshi in his childhood, Tsukasa has decided to follow in Murakoshi's footsteps, and decides one day to run away from home to achieve that dream.















