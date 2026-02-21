Rooster Fighter Anime Reveals New English Dub Trailer

Adult Swim began streaming a new English dub trailer for the anime of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga on Saturday.

The English dub stars:

Image via Viz Media's Bluesky account © SS/KH,V

The anime will debut onon March 14, before streaming onandon March 15. The anime will debut on television in Japan on April 5.

Viz Media describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 5. Viz licensed the manga and published the ninth volume in English on January 20.