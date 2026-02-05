Rooster Fighter Anime Reveals April 5 Japan Debut

The staff for the anime of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga revealed on Thursday the anime's second key visual and April 5 debut in Japan on the Tokyo MX channel at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 6 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also air on BS NTV on April 6 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

Image via Rooster Fighter anime's Japanese website © SS/KH,V

The anime will first debut on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on March 14 at 12:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, March 15). The anime will also get an English dub .

Viz describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan. Adult Swim will air the anime, and Viz will reveal additional streaming partners at a later date.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 5. Viz licensed the manga and published the ninth volume in English on January 20.