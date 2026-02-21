K MANGA Adds Robico's To Dusk and Twilight Manga in English

Short-term manga is serialization of 1-shot that appeared in U.S. print release oflast year

Kodansha 's K MANGA service revealed on Wednesday it has added Robico 's To Dusk and Twilight ( Yūyami to Kataware ) manga in English.

Image via YanMaga Web © Robico, Kodansha

K MANGA describes the series:

“I'm a vampire.” “Give me your blood, mister.”A man about to throw himself off a bridge is suddenly stopped by a vampire girl—one who looks just like any other ordinary high school student. He decides he wouldn't mind dying if it's at the hands of such a beautiful girl; however, instead of death, an unexpected bond begins to form between them.From Robico , the beloved creator of My Little Monster and Our Precious Conversations , comes her long awaited new work: A series of tales where humans and the uncanny meet—lost halves finding their echo.

The short-term serialization of Robico 's " To Dusk and Twilight " one-shot manga launched on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website on February 19.

The one-shot manga first appeared in the United States print release of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in August last year. The one-shot featured the story of a vampire high school girl who asks for the blood of a man who is about to commit suicide. The man offers his blood and himself to the girl, but a strange bond begins to grow between them.

Robico launched the My Little Monster ( Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun ) manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in 2008, and ended it in 2013. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. The manga inspired a 13-episode television anime series that aired in Japan in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. NIS America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that premiered in April 2018.

Kodansha Comics and K MANGA have also released Robico 's Our Precious Conversations manga in English.

Robico will also launch a new manga on Shodensha 's Our Feel web manga site in March.