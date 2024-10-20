Kodansha to Publish Young Magazine USA Special Issue in August 2025

Publisher calls for submission of 1-chapter manga stories from Japanese creators

This year's 47th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that it will publish a special edition of the magazine in the U.S. temporarily titled Young Magazine USA , slated for release in August 2025, as part of the magazine's 45th anniversary campaign. For the project, the magazine is looking for Japanese manga creators who want their story published for overseas readers.

Image via Young Magazine's website © Kodansha

Young Magazine USA will collect and publish the first chapter of manga stories in August 2025. The magazine will then hold a readers' vote, and the five most popular manga stories will get a guaranteed serialization, and Kodansha will also publish an English compiled book volume of the manga. Deadline of submission of application and stories will be on January 20, 2025.

With the project, the Young Magazine Editorial Department also aims to expand overseas, and is looking for applications with the following genres: science fiction and dark fantasy; horror; and works depicting state of identity such as LGBTQ, racial, or ethnic groups. Stories with other genres aside from those specifically mentioned will also be accepted.

Weekly Young Magazine 's first issue shipped on June 16, 1980. The magazine has serialized or currently serializes manga such as Initial D , MF Ghost , Ghost in the Shell , My Home Hero , Under Ninja , Ya Boy Kongming! , and xxxHOLiC .

The magazine recently launched a new supplement magazine titled Young Magazine Kakehiki (meaning "to bargain") on April 22.